Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.44.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Laurentian set a C$20.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on Aecon Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.06. 374,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.51. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$20.79. The company has a market cap of $854.31 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

