AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MITT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,463,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,487,000 after purchasing an additional 143,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 975,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 30,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 366,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,404 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE MITT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,875. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT).

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.