Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,008. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $299.82.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

