Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Announces Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion.

Alphabet stock traded down $50.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,487.95. 4,576,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,507. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,473.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,375.65. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1,015.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,657.51.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

