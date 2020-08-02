American Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,451 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $62.85.

