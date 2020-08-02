American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 3.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $22,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 283,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $63.47.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

