American Financial Advisors LLC Has $20.63 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $20,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $324,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $263,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 44,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $1,507,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.33. 5,883,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

