American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,736 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

American Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 3.2% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $19,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,502. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.