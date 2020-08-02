Amon (AMN) Market Cap Achieves $1.65 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $23,970.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amon has traded up 82% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040197 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $565.38 or 0.05094784 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002212 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00051671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00030032 BTC.

Amon is a token. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,640,413 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech

Amon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

