Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,065 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Amphenol by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Amphenol by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Amphenol by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Amphenol by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 80,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $7,931,058.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,310,715.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE APH traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,888. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

