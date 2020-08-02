Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.75 Million

Analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce $228.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.50 million and the highest is $232.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $311.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $998.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,156. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $196.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

In related news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

