Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 28.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. China International Capital downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $33.40 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.58.

PDD stock traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.80. 12,582,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,416,476. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

