AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZN traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,844,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,823,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

