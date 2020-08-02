AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,694,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,539,284. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

