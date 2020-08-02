AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Up 13.9% in July

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,500 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 316,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 731,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AUDC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 924,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,684. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 150.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $53.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 152,209.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,103 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,319 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 193.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,158,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 764,463 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,003,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,200,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,142,000. 42.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sidoti lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

