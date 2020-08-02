Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Up 12.1% in July

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Avenue Therapeutics stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 42,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Avenue Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

