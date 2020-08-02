AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 941,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other AVEO Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 1,428,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

AVEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

AVEO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. The company had a trading volume of 400,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,367. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.