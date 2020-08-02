Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.50. 19,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.33. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Aviat Networks worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

