Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Update

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.50. 19,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.33. Aviat Networks has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $22.49.
Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
AVNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aviat Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.
