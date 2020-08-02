Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

AVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of AVID traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 308,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,851. The firm has a market cap of $359.63 million, a P/E ratio of 274.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Avid Technology had a net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 1,076,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $8,041,103.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,311,196 shares of company stock worth $16,252,321. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1,576.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,338 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

