Avitas Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,778 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 62.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 90,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 10,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.9% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.94. 9,623,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,175,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.