Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,088,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

