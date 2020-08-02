Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 81.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,988. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $204.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.73.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 498,929 shares of company stock valued at $94,446,919. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

