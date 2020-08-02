Avitas Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $424.59. 9,657,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,772,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $431.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total value of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24 shares of company stock valued at $7,836 and have sold 263,430 shares valued at $98,818,407. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

