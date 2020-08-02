Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 296.3% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1,144.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.24. 2,174,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,494. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.18. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CB. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

