Avitas Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $814,331,000 after purchasing an additional 188,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after purchasing an additional 130,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,835,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,543,000 after buying an additional 655,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,076,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.97. 17,116,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,282,196. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares in the company, valued at $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.