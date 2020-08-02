Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,163 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

NXPI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.53. 3,344,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,321. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

