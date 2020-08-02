Avitas Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,429 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.6% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

T traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.58. 38,694,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,539,284. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

