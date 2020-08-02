Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up about 1.1% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Amphenol by 7.4% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APH traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $105.76. 1,181,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

