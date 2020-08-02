Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,357 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,558,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,991,000 after purchasing an additional 407,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,115,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,909,000 after acquiring an additional 378,804 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478,558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,424,000 after acquiring an additional 529,268 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,664,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,858,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.