Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,396 shares of company stock worth $15,983,413. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.55. 8,044,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,561,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $137.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

