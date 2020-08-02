Avitas Wealth Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in United Parcel Service by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $142.76. 7,430,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,291,797. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.62.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

