Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 335,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avrobio from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $16.95. 202,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,020. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. Avrobio has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $610.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Avrobio will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avrobio by 43.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

