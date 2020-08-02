AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get AXT alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 41,431 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AXT by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.79. 417,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,698. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.28. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $195.65 million, a P/E ratio of -68.42 and a beta of 2.02.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that AXT will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXTI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.