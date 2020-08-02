BaaSid (BAAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.50 Million

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One BaaSid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BaaSid has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $72,575.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.75 or 0.01953235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00076398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00183731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00110169 BTC.

BaaSid Token Profile

BaaSid’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

BaaSid Token Trading

BaaSid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

