Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on January 1st

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a dividend payout ratio of 67.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

NYSE NTB opened at $26.03 on Friday. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

