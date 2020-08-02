Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 18.2% in July

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 476,600 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 426.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BLPH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. 71,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,951. The company has a market cap of $121.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.78. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

