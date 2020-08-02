B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $512.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million.

NYSE:BGS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,325,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,126. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

