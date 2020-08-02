BHK Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $255,658,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,471,000 after buying an additional 3,788,315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $299,607,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,204,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,110,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,004. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

