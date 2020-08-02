BHK Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $36.18. 2,479,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,493. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.