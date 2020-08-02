BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,167. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

