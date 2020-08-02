BHK Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 117,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 64,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,432,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.01. 13,362,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,940,049. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

