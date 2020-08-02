BHK Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.4% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 76.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. 19,984,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,264,480. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.54. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.