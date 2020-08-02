BHK Investment Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.3% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Intel by 16.8% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 46,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 10.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 200,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 9,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.2% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.73. 46,569,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,590,264. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

