BidaskClub Downgrades SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SCPL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut SciPlay from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Bank of America raised SciPlay from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on SciPlay from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SciPlay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.62. 504,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,356. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.07 million. Equities analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,628,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,101,450 shares of company stock worth $15,345,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 544.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SciPlay by 20.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 679,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 115,313 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

