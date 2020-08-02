BidaskClub Downgrades Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XENE. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,364. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,623.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Simon N. Pimstone sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $69,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,022.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 161.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,662,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 1,028,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 429,613 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $5,670,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $5,243,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 443,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

