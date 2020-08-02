BidaskClub Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus cut shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.09.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $131.31. The company had a trading volume of 611,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.60 and its 200-day moving average is $111.71.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $419,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $355,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,026 shares of company stock worth $1,325,472. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.