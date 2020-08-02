Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

BIIB traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $274.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,485. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.66 and its 200 day moving average is $298.73.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 35.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Biogen from $317.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

