BitBar (BTB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $338.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. BitBar has a total market cap of $107,684.22 and approximately $338.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One BitBar coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00020699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,643.33 or 3.11666037 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000313 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BitBar (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 46,802 coins. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

