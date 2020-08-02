Bitblocks (BBK) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $531,176.54 and $15,590.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00034752 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,104.98 or 1.00070015 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000765 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00160887 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 237,940,701 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

