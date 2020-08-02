Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $559,613.47 and approximately $4,338.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00746511 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00092345 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00076580 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001263 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

